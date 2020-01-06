GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A call from Animal Control concerning a possible 'puppy mill' at a Greenville property has prompted an investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Animal Control was first called to Dunklin Bridge Road around 11 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of the possible operation that involved caged dogs being used for breeding.
Officials say the animals on the property were of various breeds, and significantly malnourished. Once on scene, investigators found 39 dogs living in extremely poor conditions.
Two additional dogs had already passed away as a result of the environment.
No arrests have been made at this time, however Animal Control has seized the dogs while they investigate.
