GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies have concluded "another productive day at the office" according to a Facebook post. Deputies executed a search warrant in the Crooked Creek community and seized a rather large amount of evidence.
Deputies seized the following: 2 illegal possessed firearms, 100 grams of crack cocaine, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 3.3 grams of heroin, 27.3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of marijuana, and $30,000.
Deputies with the directed patrol unit conducted the search along with the Greenville County Sheriff's Department.
