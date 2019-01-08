HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a wanted suspect was arrested after a wild chase in which shots were fired and part of the pursuit took place in an apple orchard Tuesday night.
Deputies said the suspects were driving a U-HAUL van.
Deputies said Cameron Gregory Sellers, age 25, of Harper Road in Hendersonville was arrested after the chase, as was a female whose name was not released, deputies said.
The chase ended in an apple orchard on Dana Road.
On Jan. 5, deputies asked for the public's help in tracking down Sellers and and Christina Noelle Whittington, age 31 of Tall Timbers Trail in Dana, who were reportedly involved in a robbery in the Kanuga Road area.
There, deputies met with a person who said he had been threatened with a handgun and robbed of cash before the suspects fled in a gray or silver KIA SUV.
Deputies said warrants were signed charging both suspects with robbery with a dangerous weapon after the robbery.
There was no word on what sparked the chase Tuesday night but deputies said Whittington was not the woman found in the van with Sellers Tuesday night.
Whittington is still wanted for armed robbery.
No deputies were hurt by the gunfire.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates as they become available.
