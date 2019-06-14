EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies need your help finding a man they say tried to kill his ex-girlfriend in her Easley home Friday morning.
Deputies say 39-year-old Boyce Derek Lowrance, of Six Mile, went to the woman's home on N. Old Mill Road around 7:15 a.m. While PCSO was en route to the original reported disturbance, they learned one person was cut in the neck by a man.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found a woman who was conscious and alert but suffering from a large laceration to the side of her head and neck. She reportedly told deputies she was cut by a large knife and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. PCSO says she should fully recover from her injuries.
As the investigation unfolded, PCSO says the identified Lowrance as the alleged attacker, saying information they collected confirms a verbal dispute between Lowrance and the victim turned violent, and Lowrance wielded the knife and cut her on her ear and neck. Deputies say they found a large, fixed-blade knife in the home believed to be what was used in the attack.
Deputies are still searching for Lowrance. He stants at 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki colored shorts and a blue collared shirt with a logo of some kind on it. The charges he face now are attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
If you know where Lowrance is, avoid contact with him as he may be prone to violence should you try to detain him. Call PCSO at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
