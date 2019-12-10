NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Law enforcement are searching for two suspects connected to an attempted armed robbery and shooting that occurred early Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the scene on Highway 34 near Mary's Road around 11:30 a.m.
Through their investigation, they determined the two suspects wore Halloween-type masks, and are believed to be male. Deputies say they initially fled the scene on foot, though they could now be traveling in a green, older model SUV - possibly an Explorer or a Tahoe, but specifics are unknown at this time.
One person was shot during the attempted robbery. They have since been transported to the hospital, where their condition remains unknown.
Bloodhounds, a helicopter and crime scene units were scouring the scene in search of the suspects. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was also requested to assist.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call (803) 321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
