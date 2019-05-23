CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said an Inman man was charged with murder Thursday after he admitted to searching for another man and then killing him.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Patterson Road in Campobello around 1:15 a.m. after a man called 911 and reported he had shot another person.
Deputies arrived to find the victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound in front of a truck. EMS determined the victim was deceased.
Deputies said Wayne Lee Fowler was also standing by the truck. They said Fowler admitted he had called 911 and had gone out looking for the victim after the victim made threats about his family. Once in custody, deputies said Fowler admitted that he shot the victim after he found him walking down Patterson Road.
The gun used in the incident was found inside the truck at the scene.
Deputies said Fowler also went to the victim’s home an hour before the shooting and told the man’s family he was going to kill the victim.
Fowler, 63, of Mt. Lebanon Road, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The coroner identified the victim as Sherland Scott Frye, 44, of Burgess Lane, Campobello.
