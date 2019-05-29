SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies announced Wednesday a 51-year-old man was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators found more than 350 child porn images on computers and devices seized from his home.
Deputies said they began investigating on May 7 after getting tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded from a location within the county.
Deputies said that activity was tracked to a home on Old Canaan Road and executed a search warrant in May 16.
Deputies said the they also attempted to interview the suspect, Jack Wayne Coleman that same day but he invoked his right to an attorney.
After deputies said Homeland Security found the child porn on Coleman’s devices, a judge approved warrants charging Coleman with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
Deputies said Coleman turned himself in on Wednesday morning.
