SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a man living with developmental delays went missing Sunday afternoon, but was safely located later in the evening.
SCSO says 40-year-old Christopher Moore went missing from Danny Lynn Drive around 3:43 p.m. on Sunday. He takes medication, which he has not had since bedtime on Saturday night.
Christopher was last seen headed east into the woods towards Vines Creek and Brockman McClimon Road. Fortunately, SCSO says he was found safe, and is now being tended to by medics.
