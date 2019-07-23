Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Spartanburg man is being charged with two counts criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
After investigation, it was found that 38-year-old Gregg Landrum had sexual contact with a minor between the age of 11 and 14 at least two times while the victim was in middle school, deputies say.
The name of the victim was not disclosed for her own protection.
The case will be presented to Spartanburg Magistrate Court.
