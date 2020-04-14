SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that an investigation into alleged assaults by a private basketball instructor led to the man's arrest Tuesday morning.
According to investigators, they began looking into Anthony Bernard Jenkins on April 8 after a male victim disclosed that he had been assaulted by Jenkins multiple times.
Deputies say they spoke with an additional two victims, whose interviews led investigators to determine the crimes took place between 2010 until 2019 - while Jenkins was acting as a private basketball trainer.
Jenkins has been a registered sex offender since 2016.
According to arrest warrants, Jenkins is accused of fondling the victims' private parts, among other crimes.
Tuesday morning, deputies arrested Jenkins without incident. He is facing the following charges:
- 18 counts of Assault and Battery – Second Degree
- 1 count of Assault and Battery – First Degree
- 4 counts of Kidnapping
- 3 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Deputies say that, based on the investigations into Jenkins, there is a possibility for more victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of his is asked to call Investigator Elizabeth Renneker at (864) 503-4576 or email her at erenneker@spartanburgcounty.com.
