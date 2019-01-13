Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Saturday, January 12, deputies were patrolling along Boiling Springs Road, when they noticed a vehicle going 60 mph in a designated 45 mph zone.
When deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver made no attempt to pull over, officials say. When the officer tried to pull beside the vehicle to get them down to pull over, the driver attempted to pull forward to restrict the deputies vehicle from getting in front of him.
The driver then ran a red light to avoid stopping for officers.
The driver reached a location on Parris Bridge Road, got out the car and put his hands in the air and immediately laid down, deputies say. The deputy then used verbal commands to tell him to stay on the ground, and arrested the driver.
Deputies reported finding two bottles of Seagram's brand gin, one which had been opened and missing one third of the content.
The driver was then immediately transported to Spartanburg County Detention facility.
The driver was identified as Willie John Jackson, and performed at DMT test. Jackson blew a .02 on the test, deputies say.
Jackson was then taking to the hospital to have his urine tested. Jackson then told deputies he 'recently smoked a juice joint', deputies say. Jackson then advised deputes that is a marijuana joint laced with cocaine, so his urine will test positive for both.
The urine was tested and placed into evidence with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Jackson was issued tickets for transporting alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, failure to provide insurance, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension third offense, and driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.