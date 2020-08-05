SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a man is in custody after a neighborhood watch complaint lead to him being charged with having child pornography.
The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched the investigation on July 22 when the complaint came in. The investigator from SCSO assigned to the task force identified the suspect and obtained a probable cause search warrant, which was executed on Wednesday. SCSO says 52-year-old Eric Todd Blevins confessed when apprehended, and detectives found several images depicting child pornography on a flash drive in his possession.
He is now in the Spartanburg County jail, awaiting arraignment for bond. He will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General's Office on ten counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation sexual exploitation of a minor.
SCSO thanked the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance with the investigation.
