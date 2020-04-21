SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Spartanburg man is being charged with attempted murder after shooting the side of a house after an altercation with another individual, according to reports from deputies.
Christian McKinley Hernandez, 19, was identified as the suspect. Deputies say the victim was an acquaintance of Hernandez but their were no other details made available.
Hernandez now faces two attempted murder charges (for other victims at the scene) and one charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
