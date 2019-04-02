SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Spartanburg man has died in a Cleveland County Jail, deputies say.
On Monday morning April 2, 2019 detention officers responded to a medical emergency within the detention center.
Officers begin performing CPR on an inmate inside his cell. EMS was called and continued performing lifesaving measures on the inmate.
Mr. Jeffrey Todd Dunn was later pronounced deceased by paramedics.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to investigate the incident.
As a result of their investigation and consulting with the District Attorney’s Office the NCSBI has secured warrants on another inmate, Kenneth Eric Darby for Murder.
The deceased, Jeffrey Todd Dunn was arrested on March 31, 2019 for Assault on a female along with 2nd degree trespassing and processed in the detention center at around 5:15pm.
Kenneth Darby, the suspect, was also an inmate in the detention center. Darby was arrested at approximately 2:50 am on April 1, 2019 for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia ($2,500.00 secured bond).
Mr. Darby will be arraigned for the murder charge.
Sheriff Alan Norman states “this incident is tragic; and would like to thank the NCSBI for their assistance with this issue and bringing the matter to a conclusion. It is the aim of the sheriff’s office to ensure all investigations are conducted meticulously and professional, regardless of the situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.