SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a McDonald’s worker said he was punched in the face by an irate customer.
It happened on Thursday at the McDonald’s on East Main Street.
Deputies said they met with the victim, a maintenance employee at the restaurant, who told them he was cleaning just outside the door to the restaurant when he encountered the other man.
The victim said the man rushed out of the restaurant, began yelling obscenities, and punched a newspaper box on the sidewalk. The victim said he asked the man what his problem was, and the man told the victim he was the problem. The man then reportedly punched the victim in the face. The victim said they “tussled” for a bit before the man stormed off.
The victim and other workers tried to follow the man, but lost sight of him.
Deputies said the victim’s lower lip was bleeding when they arrived but the victim refused any medical treatment.
Other employees told deputies the man had come in asking for a mobile order, and when they stated that they were unaware of any such order, the man became irate and stormed outside.
Deputies said there were no cameras outside where the assault occurred but they were working to get surveillance footage showing the suspect inside the restaurant.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
