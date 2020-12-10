SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Spartanburg men are facing child sex abuse charges after two sisters say they were abused by members of their previous family, including by their biological father.
Spartanburg County deputies say the story begins in 2014, when the Special Victims Unit of SCSO placed 15 children into protective custody away from a residence in Woodruff, where those children lived with eight different adults. The children were placed into DSS custody because of inappropriate sexual behavior at school along with related medical concerns. All eight adults involved were charged with unlawful neglect of a child in 2014, and all of the children were eventually adopted.
The children were referred to the Children's Advocacy Center then for forensic interviews, but none of their disclosures then were conclusive enough for further charges. Two girls, the aforementioned biological sisters, were adopted by the same family. Earlier in 2020, SCSO says they told their adoptive mother they were sexually abused at their former residence, and were referred to the center again for forensic interviews.
Because the sisters are older now, they provided more detailed disclosures against 65-year-old Aaron Eugene Dodson and 41-year-old Andy Lee Dunbar, both who live in Spartanburg. SCSO says both Dodson and Dunbar were interviewed, and neither confessed, but deputies gathered more evidence they say corroborated the victims' disclosures. A magistrate judge then issued multiple warrants on both suspects.
SCSO noted Dodson is the biological father of both victims, and faces the most charges:
- Eight counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- Unlawful neglect of a child
- Incest
Dunbar, who the victims referred to as an uncle, is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Warrants for Dodson indicate the alleged abuse happened from 2009 through 2014, a course of five years. Warrants for Dunbar allege abuse on his end lasted from 2010 through 2014.
Both men will have to appear before a circuit court judge at a later date for bond since they were charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The SVU investigator feels there is a strong possibility of other unreported incidents involving these 2 suspects and encourages potential victims to contact her. Investigator Tiffany Hill can be reached at her office phone at (864) 503-4579, and her email address is thill@spartanburgcounty.org.
