BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said an investigation into a student with a gun on the Berea High School campus Wednesday morning resulted in two students being taken into custody and a BB gun being recovered.
Deputies said they received the call around 11:15 a.m. after a female student alerted a school official that she saw a gun inside another student's backpack.
Greenville County Schools spokesperson, Beth Brotherton, says that while the student went to the office to report the weapon, the suspect student left the classroom and went to another room within the school.
The school resource officer attempted to make contact with the suspect student, and after realizing they were not in the classroom, the school was placed on full lock-down.
Greenville County deputies quickly set up a perimeter around the school's campus and began investigating.
Lt. Ryan Flood said during the course of the investigation, the 16-year-old male student was located in another classroom. A backpack inside the classroom was found to be holding what Flood described as a BB or pellet gun.
The backpack belonged to a different student, Flood says. Both students were taken into custody. The investigation is now looking into if the second student, a 15-year-old male, willingly placed the BB gun in their backpack or not.
Flood says both students were charged with possession of a weapon on school property.
The investigation found that the student who brought the weapon had been in a recent argument with a different student - who was not on campus Wednesday. The student told deputies that was the reason he brought the gun to school.
Investigators did not find that any direct verbal threats were made, however.
Just after 12:30 p.m. deputies cleared the entrance to the school and parents' vehicles were allowed onto campus.
Brotherton confirmed the lock-down was lifted. She advised both students would likely be recommended for expulsion.
"We're thankful for the student that came forward," Brotherton said during a news conference. "This was an opportunity where a student saw something that she knew was a problem, and quickly reported it to a trusted adult."
Many students were taking final tests and exams Wednesday and some of those tests were disrupted and will be rescheduled.
The school's website showed Algebra 1 final exams were taking place at the school Wednesday.
"We are grateful for the actions of students, staff and administration at all Greenville County Schools," Flood said in reference to the swift action taken to ensure catastrophes can be halted before they even begin.
MORE NEWS - 'I really thought I was going to die' - Deputies investigating after 2 armed robbers pistol-whipped pregnant gas station clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.