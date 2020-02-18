PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies say a man accused of stealing a Greenville County deputy's patrol vehicle then crashing it in Pickens County, all while intoxicated, was the deputy's brother.
Deputies say their dispatchers received a call from a concerned citizen around 9 a.m. saying a Greenville County patrol vehicle was driving erratically down Highway 124 in Greenville County.
The caller followed the vehicle for a short time, though prior to deputies' arrival, they had stopped. Just moments later, responding deputies say they got a call that a rescue truck in Pickens County had located the vehicle.
It was found crashed on Farrs Bridge Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the 2017 Dodge Charger went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
They were not made aware of any injuries sustained in the crash.
Through an investigation, deputies learned that the patrol vehicle had been stolen from a deputy's Pickens County residence.
Troopers began investigating the crash, and soon charged the driver with DUI.
The crime itself is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
PICKENS COUNTY DEPUTIES IDENTIFY SUSPECT
We later received a press release from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, identifying the suspect driver as 32-year-old Roy Wood McDonald, further affirming previous updates he is accused of stealing the patrol vehicle from a Greenville County deputy's home in Easley.
McDonald has now been charged with one count of grand larceny and one county of simple larceny and one count of driving under the influence in Pickens County.
Monday morning, McDonald faced a judge in a Pickens County magistrate's court. The judge issued a $16,992 bond for both DUI and larceny charges.
SUSPECT WAS RELATED TO DEPUTY
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that McDonald was related to the deputy whose vehicle was reportedly stolen and crashed.
Chief Deputy Brooks says the victim gave his brother, McDonald, permission to operate his personal vehicle, which was found abandoned following McDonald's arrest.
They say he left the victim's truck on the side of the road after running out of fuel, then made the decision to drive the patrol vehicle.
(2) comments
How did a drunk manage to steal a patrol car? Unlocked? Keys in it?
what do you mean , a beer run was not an emergency ?
