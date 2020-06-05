SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement engaged in a pursuit that unfolded near a Black Lives Matter protest in Boiling Springs Friday evening.
FOX Carolina crews on scene said three officers with the sheriff's office started pursuing a car across the street from the demonstration on Highway 9. We saw the suspect car drive through the McDonald's parking lot, onto the grass, and then onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 85.
We were told the chase continued past Exit 70. It appears to have ended near mile marker 66.
We received more information on the chase on Sunday, June 7.
According to SCSO, the vehicle that was used in the chase was reported as stolen, and deputies had to use spike strips to stop the car along the interstate. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Andrew Albert Laforme, was placed under arrest. He was, however, also transported to a hospital for evaluation, and was only identified after being fingerprinted as SCSO says he refused to identify himself. Deputies also say Laforme swore loudly and in public at the hospital.
Laforme is charged with failing to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious damage to county property, reckless driving, driving under suspension 2nd offense, and public disorderly conduct.
