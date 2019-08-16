SPINDALE, NC (FOX Carolina) Rutherford County deputies said a man wanted in connection with a July 18 shooting was arrested on August 13.
Deputies said the shooting happened at an address on Hamrick Drive in Ellenboro. They arrived to find a man who had been shot in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released from the hospital.
Deputies said Donivan Terrell Davenport, 47, Ledbetter Road in Spindale was identified as a suspect in the case and was charged on August for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Possession of Firearm by Felon and Discharging Weapon into Occupied Property.
Davenport was arrested in High Point North Carolina by the United States Marshal’s Office on Tuesday, deputies said. He is now behind bars in Rutherford County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.