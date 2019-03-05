OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that a suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement on a dramatic, multi-county car chase spanning almost 32 miles.
According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office the chase began when deputies say they tried to stop the suspect's, vehicle for a defective headlight. Deputies say 27-year-old, Michael Lee Sammons, increased his speed to 65 mph and refused to stop.
Deputies say the chase reached speeds of 70 mph as Sammons drove into Pickens County where Clemson Police were on standby for the pursuit. According to deputies, as Sammons drove into Anderson County, a deputy with the ACSO deployed stop sticks, successfully striking a tire on the passengers side of the vehicle, but he continued to drive, evading law enforcement.
Deputies say as Sammons turned off the Highway 28 bypass onto Michelin Boulevard, traveling south, he stopped long enough to let a female passenger exit the vehicle. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office detained the woman as the pursuit of the suspect then continued.
Deputies say Sammons, then drove through grassy and muddy fields in an attempt to evade law enforcement before his vehicle became disabled in a wooded area at the end of Oakwood Court in Williamston where he was detained by deputies with the ACSO and then handed over to Oconee deputies.
Deputies say Sammons was charged with driving under suspension, reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, and failure to stop for blue lights.
Deputies say the pursuit took 57 minutes, and spanned around 32 miles. According to the sheriff's office, traffic was light during the pursuit, and no one was hurt in the chase.
