WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County sheriff's office have arrested a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a Westminster man Saturday night.
According to deputies and the coroner, a 65-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a home on Little Choestoea Road. Despite efforts by EMS, the man died around 10:40 p.m.
Saturday night, deputies arrested 37-year-old Brian James Schwenk at the scene of the crime. Schwenk was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 4:03 a.m. Sunday morning on a temporary order.
Deputies say arrest warrants against Schwenk will be obtained later today and official charges will be forthcoming after the arrest warrants have been obtained.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
We'll update later today as charges are announced from the sheriff's office.
