GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been charged in a shooting at a gas station Monday afternoon that left one person with a leg injury.
Deputies said the shooting occurred at the Quick Pantry on Emerald Road. One person was shot in the leg, and transported to an area hospital.
Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital and the suspect was located driving on Little Mountain Road in Ninety Six.
Deputies, with help from Ninety Six police, said they pulled the vehicle over and took the suspect, Quentico Jason Dunlap, into custody.
Dunlap was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a gun, and probation violation.
Deputies said the victim and the suspect knew one another and the shooting was not a random act.
