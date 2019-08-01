ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said one person was hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a gas station.
It happened Thursday around 10 a.m. at the Spinx on Highway 28 Bypass, deputies said.
Deputies arrived to find a victim with gunshot injuries who was taken to the hospital.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and no threat to the public at this time,” Sgt. JT Foster said.
No other details were immediately available.
