OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) On Monday, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted for attempted murder had been returned to South Carolina.
Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said the case started when a woman was shot Wednesday along Spartan Drive around 2:04 p.m.
The woman was transported to an area hospital. Her condition remains unknown at this time.
As deputies furthered their investigation and gathered evidence, they were able to obtain arrest warrants for 27-year-old Devan Chavis Bennett. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
On Thursday, Watt said Bennett was apprehended in Stephens County, Georgia, near the Toccoa Airport around 7:30 p.m. He was taken into custody by Toccoa PD.
The extradition process to bring Bennett back to South Carolina began on Friday and he was transferred to the Oconee County Detention Center Monday morning.
Also on Friday, Watt announced that Bennett's mother, Regina Leigh Mote, 47, and stepfather Timothy Wayne Rogers, 47, had been arrested. They are accused of assisting Bennett even though they knew he was wanted by deputies for attempted murder.
Deputies in Oconee County say that Bennett now faces a second charge of attempted murder related to the same incident. Deputies say during the incident Bennett also fired shots at a male, but failed to hit him.
