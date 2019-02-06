SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies spent part of their Wednesday morning chasing down a man they say was already a suspect in recent cases with the CID and narcotics units.
According to OCSO, a deputy saw a silver Dodge Caliber pass him near Highway 188 at Shelter Cove Road, near Mt. Olive Church Road. The deputy says the suspect, identified later as Richard Shumsky, was someone he had previously pulled over for driving under suspension weeks before.
The deputy's report indicates he believed Shumsky was trying to avoid him and kept following him until he confirmed the vehicle, tag number, and driver matched Shumsky, prompting the deputy to turn his lights on. At one point, the deputy reported Shumsky appeared to stop while turning around at a cul de sac, but then took off past the front end of the patrol car at a high rate of speed. The deputy reported maintaining a chase with sirens and lights on while traveling on Highway 188; all the while, the deputy says Shumsky passed several cars on a double yellow line, pulled out in front of vehicles in oncoming traffic, and ignored a stop sign while accelerating to 100 mph.
Eventually, OCSO says Shumsky crashed into a tree in a yard off of Sugarhill Road, but then tried to run away on foot. However, the deputy reported he was close enough to grab Shumsky as he exited the vehicle, taking him into custody while Shumsky struggled.
OCSO reports that Shumsky tried to discard two baggies while trying to flee, one containing a clear crystal substance and the other with a green leafy substance. A further search of the vehicle reportedly yielded two pipes used to smoke marijuana along with another dark-colored substance.
Shumsky was then arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center. His charges are as follows:
- 2nd Degree manufacturing or distribution of methamphetamine
- Driving under suspension
- Failure to stop for a blue light
Surety bonds on all three charges totaled out to $35,100.
