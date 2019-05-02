SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a suspect is in custody after a chase ended in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the Lyman Police Department initiated the pursuit and the sheriff’s office then got involved.
Spartanburg County deputies later identified the suspect as Aric Richard Vendetti, 42, of Taylors. SCSO says Vendetti has been charged with driving under suspension (2nd offense), habitual traffic offender, and failure to stop for blue lights. He also had an active warrant from Greenville County Probation and Parole at the time of the chase.
SCSO says this all began around 11:30 a.m. when dispatchers advised that city police were in pursuit of a car allegedly driven by an intoxicated suspect. The pursuit picked up near a responding deputy on New Cut Road towards Howard Street, joining another responding officer in the chase. The suspect made several turns throughout the chase, losing the original responding officer, and SCSO says their deputy was eventually ordered to forcibly stop the suspect when safe. This was attempted, but to no avail. Stop sticks were eventually deployed, and after further pursuit another forcible stop was performed that did succeed, resulting in damage to two deputy vehicles.
Deputies say Vendetti tried to get out of the passenger side door with a black object in his hand, causing the deputy to draw his gun and order Vendetti to raise his hands. However, Vendetti allegedly refused and ran away on foot, starting a short chase that ended with deputies taking him to the ground.
Vendetti was finally taken into custody after a struggle according to SCSO.
