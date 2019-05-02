SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a suspect is in custody after a chase ended in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the Lyman Police Department initiated the pursuit and the sheriff’s office then got involved.
No other details were initially available.
MORE NEWS - Teens stranded in ocean pray for help, rescued by boat named 'Amen'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.