GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies say no one was injured after they say a man shot at landscapers, then barricaded himself in his home along Burgess Avenue Monday afternoon.
Dispatch said the call originally came in as a disturbance around 1:26 p.m.
Deputies later said a suspect shot at landscapers working at a nearby Bank of America, then fled to the home - locking himself inside.
After a few hours, deputies said they took him into custody.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
