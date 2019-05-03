TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) – Stephens County deputies said a suspect is in custody after a shooting incident in Toccoa on Friday.
A spokesperson for Stephens County Schools said schools were placed on a brief, soft lockdown during the incident, meaning no children were allowed outside. That lockdown was quickly lifted.
Deputies would not initially confirm any additional details.
