WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed their crews are on scene of a shooting in the Williamston area.
Sgt. Foster said the shooting occurred on Wilingham Road in Williamston sometime Wednesday evening.
Greg Shore, with MedShore, said they had a gunshot wound victim transported from the scene. There are no reports of fatalities at the time.
The condition of the victim was unknown.
Foster said there was a suspect in custody, though the scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.