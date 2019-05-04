GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Friday evening shooting in Gaffney has turned fatal after the Cherokee County coroner confirmed early Saturday morning that the victim passed away.
Cherokee County deputies said they were dispatched around 9:06 p.m. to Coach Hill Drive in Gaffney in response to a 'shooting with injuries' call.
Upon arrival, Sheriff Steve Mueller said deputies found a 27-year-old man lying in the road, suffering from possibly life-threatening injuries.
Coroner Dennis Fowler later said that the victim, identified as Jerry Lee Scalf, passed away on the scene. Fowler's report says Scalf was standing in the roadway when another person approached him and began shooting. Scalf was struck by gunfire and collapsed, per the report.
Mueller says witnesses gave his deputies detailed descriptions of a person of interest in the case, and were able to quickly find the man.
Saturday afternoon, Mueller released the identity of the suspect - who was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
22-year-old Diante Jeramaine Willis has been charged with one count of murder. Investigators will be seeking additional charges against Willis as the investigation continues.
Mueller notes the Willis and Scalf have negative history and have gotten into verbal altercations before.
CCSO is working on getting search warrants for the property where the shooting happened. Mueller thanked witnesses for helping officers track down Willis.
An autopsy is scheduled to help assist deputies in their active investigation. Sheriff Mueller says they are searching for the handgun believed to be used in the shooting.
Investigators are asking that anyone who may know anything about the incident speak with them. Homeowners in the neighborhood are also asked to search their property for the gun.
If found, deputies remind those to not touch, or attempt to move the weapon - rather call 911 immediately.
