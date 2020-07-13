GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced that a suspect wanted in the murder of a man on May 31, has been apprehended in Missouri.
Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores was wanted by deputies for the shooting death of Edras Funez along W. Parker Road.
On July 10, deputies say officers with the Kansas City Police Department arrested Flores in Kansas City, Missouri.
He's currently awaiting extradition to Greenville.
Deputies say Flores' arrest was initiated thanks to a tip they received through Crime Stoppers regarding his whereabouts. The information was passed along to local authorities, who were able to locate and arrest Flores without incident.
The case remains ongoing, and investigators are working to identify any other suspects involved.
