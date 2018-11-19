WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office on Monday said they have identified a suspect in a Sunday homicide at a Williamston home.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Hillcrest Drive around 6:30 a.m. after a man's body was found in the driveway.
According to Deputy Coroner Don McCown, 24-year-old Jose Alfredo Martinez of El Salvador was pronounced dead on scene.
McCown said believes Martinez was injured between 6-6:30 a.m.
Deputies said Martinez was stabbed and suffered blunt force injuries.
Both the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Anderson County Coroner's Office are investigating.
On Monday, deputies named Jhonny Wolfran Quintano Vasquez, 23, as the suspect. He has been charged with murder and was on the run as of Monday afternoon.
According to the arrest warrant, Vasquez stabbed Martinez in the chest.
Deputies believe Vasquez may have fled the state and may be headed to the New York or New Jersey area where he has family.
Vehicle information is not yet known.
Vasquez is 5'1" tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scotty Hill with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 864-260-4435.
