UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials in Union County say a man shot along a Buffalo street has died, and the man accused of shooting him is now facing a murder charge.
Union County sheriff David Taylor first confirmed an arrest was made after a fight resulted in shots being fired on Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch says the fight happened along South Street, in the Buffalo area of Union.
According to sheriff Taylor, deputies arrived just after 1:00 p.m. and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male victim was immediately transported to the local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was identified as 45-year-old John Robert Arnette.
The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Christopher Hall. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25.
Arnette was initially charged with attempted murder, however, following Hall's passing, deputies have now upgraded the charge to murder.
Monday afternoon, Arnette was denied bond by a judge in Union County.
