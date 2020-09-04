RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are trying to find a person they say fired shots out of a car Friday afternoon near a local high school during a road rage incident.
RCSO says it happened around 4:20 p.m. along US-221 North, near R-S Central High School. Deputies released photos of the suspect car, described as a dark-colored sedan from which multiple shots were fired toward another car. RCSO says this was an act of road rage.
Anyone with information on the suspect car or whoever may be driving it should call RCSO at 828-286-2911, or leave a Crime Stoppers tip by dialing 828-286-8477.
