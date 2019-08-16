RUTHERFORD, N.C (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies were seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted suspect identified as Steven Chad Womick.
Womick is facing felony arrest warrants for first degree kidnapping and first degree arson, deputies say.
Deputies say Womick was looking for his girlfriend at a residence on Moore Road in Ellenboro. He reportedly threatened the occupants of the residence on two occasions to allow him to search the residence for her. The occupants allowed him to search both times and he did not locate her.
The second time he showed up at the residence, deputies say he was armed with a knife and also threatened to burn the house.
A window or window frame that was leaning on the residence was set fire and was removed away from the house before extensive damage could be caused.
Womick also attempted to kidnap an adult male by knife point in another attempt to locate his girlfriend. The victim was able to escape uninjured.
Deputies say as of 4 p.m. Womick was located and placed into custody.
