CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs said a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and another man early Wednesday morning was captured on Thursday.
Deputies said the woman and the male victim were assaulted with a bat at 3:30 a.m. on Henry Cash Drive, and the man was stabbed multiple times. The male victim is still in the hospital in intensive care.
The woman was able to identify the attacker as 28-year-old Aaron Nicholas Seagraves, her ex-boyfriend. Warrants for Seagraves' arrest have been signed for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Seagraves was taken into custody along Cudd Road in Cowpens around 10 a.m. Thursday, deputies said.
