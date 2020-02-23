OCONEE COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County deputies said a man who reportedly stole a vehicle and a family's dog from their home turned himself in early Sunday morning.
Deputies with Oconee County Sheriff's Office responded to the home along Forest Drive in Seneca, after the victim called to report the stolen vehicle.
The victim says she was woken up by her dogs barking, looked out the window and saw the subject getting into her vehicle and leaving the driveway.
The footage captured on the Ring security camera showed a male wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and a blue and white baseball hat on the property around 2:45 a.m. this morning.
The subject then stopped the vehicle in the driveway and processed to pull a black Labrador dog from the garage to the vehicle. He then left the property headed toward Highway 123.
Later on Saturday, the dog and the vehicle had been recovered. The dog, thankfully, was safe and uninjured, and back home with it's family. Both the dog and vehicle were recovered at Tillman Place in Clemson, according to the deputies.
The vehicle was being processed for evidence, before being returned to the family.
Around 12:12 a.m. Sunday, deputies say 25-year-old Zachary Jordan Vanwingerden was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center after turning himself in.
He's been charged with one count each of grand larceny stealing dogs. He was released on his own recognizance later Sunday morning. Deputies say he'd received a combined $15,000 personal recognizance bond for his charges.
