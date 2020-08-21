PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said a chase ended when they deflated a suspect's tires near Pendleton on Friday afternoon and the driver had multiple open warrants.
Deputies said they attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 76 that was driving recklessly. The suspect did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit.
Deputies said the suspect hit tire deflation devices on Highway 76 near LaFrance Road where the car spun out.
In addition to the driver's arrest, deputies said a passenger was also taken into custody.
