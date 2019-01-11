GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said Friday that two people have been charged in a violent home invasion that occurred on November 9 at a home on Ridge Road.
Deputies said Syeed Zyshonne Jennings, 19, and Germaine Latif Dunlap Jr., 25, worked with at least one other yet unknown suspect to force their way into the victim’s home and rob the victim of cash.
A gun was fired during the robbery and the victim suffered knife wounds, deputies said.
Deputies said Jennings was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and burglary first degree. Dunlap was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary first degree, criminal conspiracy and unlawful wearing of a mask.
Both suspects are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
Investigators ask for anyone with information on the third suspect to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
