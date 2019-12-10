GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon they are investigating a shooting in the Poe Mill community that left a woman injured.
Deputies said they were called just before 1 p.m. about a woman who had been shot at least once during an attempted armed robbery involving at least four suspects.
It happened on 3rd Street.
“The investigation is still in its preliminary stages but so far we have learned that at least four suspects attempted to rob the victim as she pulled into the residence and the victim was subsequently shot,” Lt Ryan Flood stated in a news release.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Flood said the four suspects reportedly fled in a light gray sedan.
Deputies ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
