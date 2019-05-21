MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help finding the suspects that broke into an Old Fort home earlier this month and stole various guns and coins.
The owner is offering a $1,000 reward, deputies say.
James Evans, address listed as Paradise Lane, reported that the perpetrators entered his residence sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, May 10 and removed a black Smith & Wesson AR-15, a brown wooden-lever action Winchester 30-30 with a black scope and a black strap, a purple and black Taurus 9mm and 10 Morgan silver dollars dating back to the pre-1900s.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspects is asked to call Detective Billie Brown at 652-2237 or text your tip to TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
