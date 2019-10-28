GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two suspects are being sought in a shoplifting case in Greenville County, deputies say.
Investigators are searching for the two gentlemen pictured below, who allegedly stole multiple flat screen TV's from the Walmart located on Woodruff Road.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on these suspects to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case #19-185576.
MORE NEWS - Will Lewis' attorney says he has filed an appeal of the former sheriff's conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.