GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a 17-year-old girl was found with a loaded gun in her car at the Enoree Career Center.
The school is located on Scalybark Road.
Deputies said Savanah Isabella Reece was charged with Carrying a Firearm on School Property.
Deputies said they were called to the school after receiving word from administrators that the student may have a gun in her car.
The gun was found in a locked glove box.
“ Investigators initiated an investigation and have not found any evidence that the student expressed intent to use the firearm at the school; however probable cause was substantiated indicating her knowledge of the firearm being in the vehicle,” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release. “Administration from the Enoree Career Center notified our office immediately and because of that we are extremely grateful.”
Greenville County Schools said the student did not take the gun out of the vehicle and did not make any threats toward the school or the students.
"Greenville County Schools do not allow weapons anywhere on school property," said GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton. "We have suspended the student and recommended her for expulsion. We are grateful to the people who came forward to report their suspicions and allowed us to take quick action."
Reece was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center where she was given a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.
