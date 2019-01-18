BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old student at Boiling Springs High School was ticketed for student threats after he was accused of making threats to “shoot up” the school Friday.
Deputies said the threats were made on Thursday.
Deputies released this statement Principal Kristi Woodall sent to parents about the incident:
I want to take a minute to share some accurate and up-to-date information about some threats that were allegedly made by one of our students.
Yesterday afternoon, some students approached us about some troubling things that they heard another student saying. We immediately began working with our school resource officer to ensure campus safety.
The student that allegedly made the comments was not allowed on campus today as our Administration and the Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.
I want to reiterate that the safety of our students and staff is my number one concern!
I also want to thank those students that came forward. We are proud of them for doing the right thing!
As always, feel free to call me if you have any questions or concerns.
Thank you for your time.
Deputies also thanked students and parents for coming forward.
“Like Spartanburg School District 2, this agency also commends the students and their parents who informed both the school and us of a potential problem in a timely manner,” said Lt. Kevin Bobo with the sheriff’s office.
