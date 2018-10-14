HODGES, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenwood County deputies said a teen has been charged after a shooting claimed a man's life on October 10.
Deputies said that at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, they received a call that one person was suffering from a gunshot wound on Johns Creek road.
Less than ten minutes later, deputies arrived on scene to find one man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Deputies said the man's family had been admitting CPR prior to their arrival. Deputies, and then EMS personnel continued to treat the victim but unfortunately the man did not make it.
Deputies, investigators and the crime scene unit responded to the scene along with the coroner.
The coroner later identified the victim as Joe Darius Black, 48, of Hodges.
Deputies said the learned through their investigation that someone was firing a handgun at a road sign at the intersection of Pinetree Drive and Deadfall Road before Black was struck.
One bullet shot through the sign and into a wooded area before striking Black, a retired U.S. Marine who served for 20 years, was sitting on his front porch when he was struck.
Deputies said 17-year-old Eason Reid Gravley was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. He was also charged with possession of a handgun.
Gravley turned himself in on Saturday night and was released on a
$25,000 personal recognizance bond from the Greenwood County Detention Center. As acondition of his release, the judge ordered all firearms be removed from Gravley's home and put the teen on a curfew.
NOTE: The Sheriff's Office initially reported the shooting happened in September, but later clarified the shooting occurred on October 10.
MORE NEWS: Tropical storm warning for all of Upstate due to TS Michael
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.