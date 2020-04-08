GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greewood County deputies say a teen has died and three others were wounded after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
According to deputies, the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Condos on Parkway Court. Deputies are still actively investigating, but note there have been no arrests confirmed at this time.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston of Greenwood, confirming he was injured at the complex and passed away at Self Regional. The manner of death is still being investigated and will be released pending an autopsy.
