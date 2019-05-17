SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a teenager is responsible for pushing a victim out of a car during an armed robbery in September 2018.
According to SCSO, a man was shot in the leg during the evening on September 29, 2018, on Valley Falls Road, near Zach Drive. Details at the time were limited when we first reported the shooting.
However, SCSO says the victim positively identified one of the suspects as 17-year-old Jaylen Diego McDowell, of Spartanburg. A co-defendant, identified in incident documents as Howard Malik Davis Wiles, also gave deputies similar information, per SCSO.
McDowell was booked into jail on Friday, May 17, and has since been charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted murder. As of writing, bond for McDowell has not been set.
