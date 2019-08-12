TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies said Monday as teenage girl who went missing Friday morning has been found safe.
Over the weekend, Brad Arrowood said that his niece Jolie Williams left in the middle of the night. Jolie is 18-years-old and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Arrowood says she is around 5 feet tall and 110 lbs.
Arrowood says that she also left a note behind, which is unlike her.
It is unknown what she was last seen wearing, but she left her home at Wendfield Drive, her uncle says.
Sergeant Foster with Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that a witness reportedly saw Jolie at a QT gas station on Liberty Highway in Anderson, and investigators are working to obtain the surveillance footage from the incident.
A missing persons report was filed with Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 11:30 a.m. Monday, a spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office stated via email that Jolie had been located and is safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.